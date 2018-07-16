Amcu: Mining firms must be held accountable for worker deaths

The call comes after six miners were killed at the Palabora Mining Company after a fire broke out on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG – The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) has again called for mining companies to be held accountable for the deaths of workers while on duty.

The call comes after six miners were killed at the Palabora Mining Company after a fire broke out on Sunday.

All workers who were trapped underground have now been accounted for, with one worker recovering in hospital.

It is understood that a rescue team only managed to save one worker in an operation that was complicated by rising temperatures in the section that was on fire.

Amcu's Joseph Mathunjwa says: "The government must make sure that they make laws that protect the workers. You can see quite clearly that in most of these accidents, workers are exposed to the dangerous environment whereby they ended being killed and there’s no consequences."

This is the latest mining tragedy after more than 20 workers died at Sibanye-Stillwater operations alone this year.