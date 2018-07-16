Amcu: Mining firms must be held accountable for worker deaths
The call comes after six miners were killed at the Palabora Mining Company after a fire broke out on Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG – The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) has again called for mining companies to be held accountable for the deaths of workers while on duty.
The call comes after six miners were killed at the Palabora Mining Company after a fire broke out on Sunday.
All workers who were trapped underground have now been accounted for, with one worker recovering in hospital.
It is understood that a rescue team only managed to save one worker in an operation that was complicated by rising temperatures in the section that was on fire.
Amcu's Joseph Mathunjwa says: "The government must make sure that they make laws that protect the workers. You can see quite clearly that in most of these accidents, workers are exposed to the dangerous environment whereby they ended being killed and there’s no consequences."
This is the latest mining tragedy after more than 20 workers died at Sibanye-Stillwater operations alone this year.
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.