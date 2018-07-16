42 arrested following violent Zwelihle protests
During these protests, the Hermanus Swimming Pool was torched and a section of the Walker Bay Recycling Plant.
CAPE TOWN - Forty-two people have been arrested on charges of public violence since violent protests flared up in Hermanus last week.
During these protests, the Hermanus swimming pool was torched and a section of the Walker Bay recycling plant.
Police say that the 42 people were arrested since last Wednesday in Hermanus. They're all facing public violence charges and are in police custody.
Nineteen of those arrested made a first court appearance on Friday.
Police officers were caught in a three-day clash with hundreds of protesters from Zwelihle who are calling for the release of a community leader. The man was arrested last week on charges of public violence and incitement.
On Monday, however, it was calm, with officers remaining stationed in the area in case of a flare-up.
Western Cape Premier Helen Zille met with Zwelihle community leaders over the weekend.
More meetings between leaders and councillors in the area are set to continue on Monday.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
