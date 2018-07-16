2 alleged poachers shot dead at Loskop Nature Reserve

The pair of alleged criminals started shooting shortly after being tracked down on Saturday night and police returned fire.

JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga police are investigating a shootout at the Loskop Nature Reserve in which two suspected poachers were killed and an officer was wounded.

The pair of alleged criminals started shooting shortly after being tracked down on Saturday night and police returned fire.

The special task force recovered a rifle which was fitted with a silencer.

The police's Vish Naidoo said: “One of our members was shot and wounded in the leg and two poachers were shot and killed. No arrests have been made as yet in connection with this particular incident.”