19 arrested for violent protests in Hermanus

Demonstrations again erupted in the Overberg town last week. Protesters were demanding the release of fellow community members who'd been detained during an initial protest.

CAPE TOWN - Violent protests in Zwelihle in Hermanus have led to 19 arrests.

The 19 people arrested during the chaotic protests will remain in jail until their next court appearance.

Zwelihle ward councillor, Lindile Ntsabo, says that some community members have told him that they feel as they are being held hostage by demonstrators.

"The community, I will tell you, 65% are scared. They are held hostage and some are told and threatened to go and toyi-toyi."

Ntsabo says that he will continue to meet with residents to defuse tensions.