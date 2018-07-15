Woman injured after falling on Lion’s Head
Wilderness Search and Rescue’s Johan Marais says the woman fell while climbing earlier on Sunday morning.
He says she was already being attended to before Search and Rescue officials arrived.
“At the moment, one of our volunteer medical doctors is talking to a fifth-year medical student who is with the lady who fell, and they’re trying to access the situation.”
Marais’ team is currently deciding whether a helicopter should be deployed.
Meanwhile, an injured and unconscious person has been rescued off Skeleton Gorge on Table Mountain.
Wilderness Search and Rescue started looking for the injured person at 6pm on Saturday night and were only able to send the patient to a hospital at 1am on Sunday morning.
Marais says, “The first team was also joined by more volunteers. They packaged the patient on a stretcher and carried the patient up the mountain because the closest road at that point in time was the access road to the dams.”
The patient’s gender and identity are still unknown at this stage.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
