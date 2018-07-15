Woman airlifted off Lion's head after fall

According to Wilderness Search and Rescue's Johan Marais, the woman fell while climbing earlier on Sunday morning.

CAPE TOWN - The woman who fell on Lion's Head has been rescued.

She was assisted by a nearby medical student before rescuers could locate her.

"The patient was airlifted off the mountain. The helicopter touched down at the kramat on the Lion's Head road, where she was transferred to an ambulance."

The woman is currently recovering in hospital from a broken arm and minor bruising.

Earlier on Sunday, an injured and unconscious person has been rescued off Skeleton Gorge on Table Mountain.

Wilderness Search and Rescue started looking for the injured person at 6pm on Saturday night and were only able to send the patient to a hospital at 1am on Sunday morning.

Marais says: “The first team was also joined by more volunteers. They packaged the patient on a stretcher and carried the patient up the mountain because the closest road at that point in time was the access road to the dams.”

The patient’s gender and identity are still unknown at this stage.