#Wimbledon men’s final: South Africans rally behind Kevin Anderson
Anderson will take on Novak Djokovic in his much anticipated first ever grand slam final.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says he has spoken to Kevin Anderson and wished him the best of luck ahead of the men’s Wimbledon final game on Sunday.
Ramaphosa has also congratulated South African double specialist Raven Klaasen as well as Kgothatso Montjane who reached the ladies wheelchair semifinals.
Eyewitness News spoke to some South Africans who say they are behind Anderson all the way.
“He’s really proved to the world that he’s just a lot more than a server boy. I think it’s shown great interest for South Africa,” said one man.
Another woman says, “He should recover well and should be okay.”
A young man added his voice: “I think he was great. He worked hard for it… I mean he has never reached that position before.”
