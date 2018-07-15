WC govt campaign seeks to teach youth about effects of alcohol

Today marks the third and final day of the Western Cape government's 'Alcohol Harms Reduction' youth sports tournament.

After two days of intense activity, children from the greater Khayelitsha area will attend a prize giving.

The campaign also sought to teach youth about the effects of alcohol.

Community Safety MEC Dan Plato attended the event on Saturday.

"One could also use the opportunity to say to the youngsters how they could use alcohol very safely without getting drunk."