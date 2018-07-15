Sports Ministry hails Kevin Anderson's Wimbledon performance
Anderson was beaten by now four time champion Novak Djokovic in the men's final on Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG - The Sports Ministry has congratulated South African tennis player Kevin Anderson for his strong performance at this year's Wimbledon tournament.
It took the South African-born athlete 21 hours of playing to reach the final.
The result means that Anderson's world ranking will now move to fifth place.
The Sports Ministry's Vuyo Mhaga: "The minister is proud of what Anderson has done. He has been such a great ambassador for the country and such an inspiration for our youth. Many young South Africans will now see tennis as a sport they can play. So we're quite proud of what he's done for our country."
