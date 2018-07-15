SA Weather Service: No extreme conditions expected today
A cold front passed through Cape Town late last week dropping temperatures into single digits.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service says it is not expecting extreme conditions following the cold front which is passing over the country.
The weather has since passed through the province and is moving towards the northeastern part of the country.
Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-teens but will be cold in the morning and evenings.
The Weather Service’s Mbazi Maliape said: “We’re not expecting anything severe from the system… maybe snowfalls over the high lying areas of KwaZulu-Natal, but either than that it’s just mostly cold conditions.”
