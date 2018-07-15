Ramaphosa says he’ll not risk unity of ANC even if he’s labelled weak
Despite President Cyril Ramaphosa’s efforts to clean up the state, he is facing resistance within the ANC.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says he will not risk the unity of the African National Congress (ANC) even if he is called a weak president.
Ramaphosa was being interviewed by journalists after his trip to three countries aimed at mending relationships and securing investment.
Despite Ramaphosa’s efforts to clean up the state, he is facing resistance within the ANC.
Ramaphosa has conceded that the delay in removing former President Jacob Zuma immediately after he was elected ANC president made him look weak.
“There were those who were saying ‘you are a weak president... why haven’t you kicked President Zuma out?’”
But Ramaphosa says he will not risk the unity of the ANC even if he is labelled weak.
“I said I’d rather be seen as weak a president than to split the ANC.”
He has also come under fire for not asserting his authority as party leader but Ramaphosa says he is not a dictator.
Ramaphosa’s detractors in the ANC have threatened to call a National General Council (NGC) to remove him as president.
But he seems unperturbed, saying whether an NGC is called or not it will not derail his efforts to unite the party.
