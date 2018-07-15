Ramaphosa 'not playing around' in bid to turn SA economy around

ABU DHABI - Fresh from securing a commitment of US$20 billion from the Gulf, President Cyril Ramaphosa says that he is not "playing around" in his efforts to secure more investment.

In an interview in Abu Dhabi following a three country visit, Ramaphosa said he was serious about driving economic growth.

Both Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates committed to investing US$10 billion each in South Africa following Ramaphosa’s high level talks in both countries.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says that economic growth through investment in the private sector is what will grow South Africa’s economy.

He says he is serious about turning around the country’s economic woes.

"We are in this not to play around... this is serious, this is about the growth of our economy."

In the past, investment promises were not achieved but Ramaphosa says that he will work hard in ensuring these commitments are honoured.

"We are going to drive it from our office, to make sure that this does become a relaity and is not just words."

Both Saudi Arabia and the UAE have expressed optimism to invest in South Africa, with both countries saying South Africa is yet to achieve its true potential.