Ramaphosa 'not playing around' in bid to turn SA economy around
Fresh from securing a commitment of US$20 billion from the Gulf, President Cyril Ramaphosa says that he is not 'playing around' in his efforts to secure more investment.
ABU DHABI - Fresh from securing a commitment of US$20 billion from the Gulf, President Cyril Ramaphosa says that he is not "playing around" in his efforts to secure more investment.
In an interview in Abu Dhabi following a three country visit, Ramaphosa said he was serious about driving economic growth.
Both Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates committed to investing US$10 billion each in South Africa following Ramaphosa’s high level talks in both countries.
President Cyril Ramaphosa says that economic growth through investment in the private sector is what will grow South Africa’s economy.
He says he is serious about turning around the country’s economic woes.
"We are in this not to play around... this is serious, this is about the growth of our economy."
In the past, investment promises were not achieved but Ramaphosa says that he will work hard in ensuring these commitments are honoured.
"We are going to drive it from our office, to make sure that this does become a relaity and is not just words."
Both Saudi Arabia and the UAE have expressed optimism to invest in South Africa, with both countries saying South Africa is yet to achieve its true potential.
More in Business
-
Telecom Egypt, Liquid Telecom sign Cape to Cairo fibre network deal
-
Twitter suspends two accounts linked to 12 Russians indicted by Mueller
-
Shoprite organises community clean-up across Africa
-
Facebook, Twitter, Alphabet to testify at US House hearing
-
Eskom recovers stolen cables worth R5m
-
DA: VBS execs must be held accountable for their actions
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.