Ramaphosa denies kneeling before King Zwelithini
President Cyril Ramaphosa visited King Goodwill Zwelithini to reassure him that the ANC was not attacking Zulu people and the Ingonyama Trust.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has again rejected perceptions that he knelt before Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini in a meeting last week.
This comes after a similar statement from the presidency.
Ramaphosa visited the king to reassure him that the African National Congress (ANC) was not attacking Zulu people and the Ingonyama Trust.
In an interview following a three-country international trip, Ramaphosa said he found it laughable that people thought he was kneeling to King Goodwill Zwelithini.
He says the picture showing him before the king was taken last year when he was showing the King a book he wrote on Ankole cattle.
“I wrote a book on cattle and I was showing him, and he was seated... it was just a posture.”
The Ingonyama Trust has become a point of contestation within the ANC and Zwelithini threatened violence if the government seeks to expropriate land under the trust.
Ramaphosa has reassured Zwelithini it will not happen, but this contradicts the ANC decision to expropriate land without compensation.
LISTEN: Govt has no intention to touch land under Ingonyama Trust
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
