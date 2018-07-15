Popular Topics
Presidency: Ramaphosa’s 3-nations tour successful

President Cyril Ramaphosa returned home to South Africa on Saturday after securing $20 billion worth of new investment for the country from the Middle East.

Minister Jeff Radebe today signed a R12 billion deal with Saudi Arabian power companies who are investing in renewable energy. Pictured is President Cyril Ramaphosa with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud. Picture: Qaanitah Hunter/EWN
Minister Jeff Radebe today signed a R12 billion deal with Saudi Arabian power companies who are investing in renewable energy. Pictured is President Cyril Ramaphosa with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud. Picture: Qaanitah Hunter/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The presidency says President Cyril Ramaphosa’s three days, three country tour has been successful.

Ramaphosa visited Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates last week.

The countries have committed to strengthening bilateral relations across fields such as trade, mining and tourism.

The president returned home to South Africa on Saturday after securing $20 billion worth of new investment for the country from the Middle East.

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says, “Saudi Arabia made a commitment of $10 billion for investment, especially in the energy sector in South Africa.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

