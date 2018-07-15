Presidency: Ramaphosa’s 3-nations tour successful
President Cyril Ramaphosa returned home to South Africa on Saturday after securing $20 billion worth of new investment for the country from the Middle East.
JOHANNESBURG - The presidency says President Cyril Ramaphosa’s three days, three country tour has been successful.
Ramaphosa visited Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates last week.
The countries have committed to strengthening bilateral relations across fields such as trade, mining and tourism.
The president returned home to South Africa on Saturday after securing $20 billion worth of new investment for the country from the Middle East.
Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says, “Saudi Arabia made a commitment of $10 billion for investment, especially in the energy sector in South Africa.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 14 July 2018
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
-
King Zwelithini’s reed dance venue could cost R1bn to complete
-
Hawks identify mastermind believed to be behind cash heists
-
PowerBall results: Friday 13 July 2018
-
Ramaphosa says he’ll not risk unity of ANC even if he’s labelled weak
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.