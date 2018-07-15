Presidency: Ramaphosa’s 3-nations tour successful

President Cyril Ramaphosa returned home to South Africa on Saturday after securing $20 billion worth of new investment for the country from the Middle East.

JOHANNESBURG - The presidency says President Cyril Ramaphosa’s three days, three country tour has been successful.

Ramaphosa visited Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates last week.

The countries have committed to strengthening bilateral relations across fields such as trade, mining and tourism.

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says, “Saudi Arabia made a commitment of $10 billion for investment, especially in the energy sector in South Africa.”

