NSPCA probing alleged animal cruelty incident during Hermanus protests

CAPE TOWN - A photograph showing a gruesome act of animal cruelty during violent protests in Hermanus has sparked outrage among residents.

The picture shows a man, who is supposedly a protester from Zwelihle, swinging a cat in the air while it is tied to a cord.

Hermanus has been the scene of violent protests over the past few days.

Chaos erupted last week when angry residents took to the streets demanding the release of a community activist from police custody.

Residents in the Overberg towns of Hermanus and Kleinmond have started raising money for a reward, which will be given to anyone who can help secure the arrest of the man in the photograph.

In the picture, a masked man, wearing light brown pants and a hoodie, can be seen swinging a cat tied with a red cord.

Next to him, there appears to be debris that's been set alight. There's no telling if the cat was dead or alive when the picture was taken.

It is alleged that the cat was later flung into the flames and and set alight.

Horrified by the incident, Kleinmond resident Henriette Derby started the fund, with the reward sitting at nearly R7,000

"I'm not 100% sure of the total amount, but from my rough tally, we're heading for R7,000."

The matter is being investigated by the National Council of SPCAs.