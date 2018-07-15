#MandelaDay: Ramaphosa calls for new era of activism

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged South Africans to go out in their millions to make a meaningful and lasting difference in society.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says this Mandela Day should start a new era for citizen activism and for social and economic change.

He says time and energy should be dedicated to improving the lives of those in need.

“Let us also use this day as an opportunity for remembrance and reflection. Let us join hands with one another to affirm our common commitment to honour Madiba’s memory by building a nation that’s united.”

A MILLION MEALS FOR MANDELA DAY

FoodForward SA says it aims to donate a million meals over Mandela Day.

The organisation has identified 600 charities as beneficiaries.

Fund manager Kate Hamilton has invited South Africans to buy items and donate them at Pick n Pay outlets across the country until Sunday.

She says the donations will go a long way in assisting the vulnerable and those in need.

Here’s what went down at the launch of the #MandelaDayFoodDrive today Posted by FoodForward SA on Friday, 13 July 2018

