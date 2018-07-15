Man due in court for allegedly raping mentally challenged elderly woman
The man was reported by the Mecklenburg community to police who allegedly caught him red-handed forcing himself on the woman.
JOHANNESBURG - A 33-year-old Limpopo man is expected to appear in the Mecklenburg Magistrates Court on Monday, 16 July, for allegedly raping a mentally challenged elderly woman.
The man, who is on parole for raping a 78-year-old woman, was reported by the Mecklenburg community to police who allegedly caught him red-handed forcing himself on the woman.
Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe says, “The SA Police Service in Limpopo condemns the continuous violence perpetrated against the elderly persons with the strongest terms. This condemnation follows the arrested of a 33-year-old man.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
