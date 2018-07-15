‘Making every day a #MandelaDay’

FoodFoward SA has urged citizens to visit their nearest Pick n Pay store to buy and donate selected food items which will be packaged for Mandela Day.

JOHANNESBURG - With four days left before Mandela Day, South Africans are being urged to play their part in making every day a Mandela Day.

Today is the last day expected for donations.

FoodForward funds development manager Kate Hamilton says the group has identified 600 beneficiary charity organisations and aims to prepare one million food parcels for the day on Wednesday.

“We’ll be packing that food at six packing events across the country on Mandela Day and inviting the public to take part. The reason we’re doing this is that apparently, the statistics in South Africa show that 14 million people are going hungry daily.”

We want to reach 1 million meals in partnership with FoodForward SA for the #MandelaDayFoodDrive and we need your help! Find out more and volunteer here > https://goo.gl/fuk71j Posted by Pick n Pay on Saturday, 14 July 2018

