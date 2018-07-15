‘Making every day a #MandelaDay’
FoodFoward SA has urged citizens to visit their nearest Pick n Pay store to buy and donate selected food items which will be packaged for Mandela Day.
JOHANNESBURG - With four days left before Mandela Day, South Africans are being urged to play their part in making every day a Mandela Day.
FoodFoward SA has urged citizens to visit their nearest Pick n Pay store to buy and donate selected food items which will be packaged for Mandela Day.
Today is the last day expected for donations.
FoodForward funds development manager Kate Hamilton says the group has identified 600 beneficiary charity organisations and aims to prepare one million food parcels for the day on Wednesday.
“We’ll be packing that food at six packing events across the country on Mandela Day and inviting the public to take part. The reason we’re doing this is that apparently, the statistics in South Africa show that 14 million people are going hungry daily.”
We want to reach 1 million meals in partnership with FoodForward SA for the #MandelaDayFoodDrive and we need your help! Find out more and volunteer here > https://goo.gl/fuk71jPosted by Pick n Pay on Saturday, 14 July 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 14 July 2018
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
-
King Zwelithini’s reed dance venue could cost R1bn to complete
-
PowerBall results: Friday 13 July 2018
-
Family of Duduzane Zuma crash victims: Our feelings being disregarded
-
DA sub-committee engaged in ‘healthy’ debate over proposed amendment
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.