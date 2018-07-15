Madiba's daughters set for ConCourt bid to challenge Qunu custodianship

According to the 'Sunday Times', just months after their mother Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's passing, the sisters will continue their bid to lay claim on the home, which failed in both the High Court and the Supreme Court of Appeals.

JOHANNESBURG - Just days before the world celebrates what would have been Nelson Mandela's 100th birthday, his daughters Zindzi and Zenani Mandela are heading to the Constitutional Court to challenge his decision to leave his Qunu home under the custodianship of the family trust.

According to the Sunday Times, just months after their mother Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's passing, the sisters will continue their bid to lay claim on the home, which failed in both the High Court and the Supreme Court of Appeals.

It is reported that in their application to appeal, the sisters insist that the property should be taken away from Mandela's widow, Graca Machel, who is the executor of Mandela's estate.

The pair, who were appointed the executors of Madikizela-Mandela's estate, say that they believe that the Constitutional Court will arrive at a different outcome, taking into consideration the protection of women under customary law.