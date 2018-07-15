Madiba's daughters set for ConCourt bid to challenge Qunu custodianship
According to the 'Sunday Times', just months after their mother Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's passing, the sisters will continue their bid to lay claim on the home, which failed in both the High Court and the Supreme Court of Appeals.
JOHANNESBURG - Just days before the world celebrates what would have been Nelson Mandela's 100th birthday, his daughters Zindzi and Zenani Mandela are heading to the Constitutional Court to challenge his decision to leave his Qunu home under the custodianship of the family trust.
According to the Sunday Times, just months after their mother Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's passing, the sisters will continue their bid to lay claim on the home, which failed in both the High Court and the Supreme Court of Appeals.
It is reported that in their application to appeal, the sisters insist that the property should be taken away from Mandela's widow, Graca Machel, who is the executor of Mandela's estate.
The pair, who were appointed the executors of Madikizela-Mandela's estate, say that they believe that the Constitutional Court will arrive at a different outcome, taking into consideration the protection of women under customary law.
Popular in Local
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
-
Hawks identify mastermind believed to be behind cash heists
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 14 July 2018
-
PowerBall results: Friday 13 July 2018
-
Novak Djokovic thumps Kevin Anderson to win Wimbledon title
-
Sports Ministry hails Kevin Anderson's Wimbledon performance
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.