[UPDATE] Death toll in Limpopo car crash rises to six
It is understood that the car they were travelling in had 17 people on board, including children.
JOHANNESBURG - The death toll in the Limpopo car accident on the R81 in Ga-Makgoba has increased to six.
Three of the deceased include children between the ages of one and five.
It is understood that the car they were travelling in had 17 people on board, including children.
Five other passengers have been left with critical injuries, while four others, including the driver, escaped with minor to moderate injuries.
Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe says a case of culpable homicide has been opened.
“It’s alleged that a Toyota Venture panel van was transporting passengers along the R81 road between Polokwane and Mooketsi when it approached a curve at Ga-Makgoba village and lost control and overturned several times.”
At the same time, Limpopo police are investigating the accident.
A spokesperson for the Department of Transport, Matome Moremi-Taueatsoala, says, “When there’s an overload the likelihood is that when there is a problem you likely to end the lives of many people. We send condolences to the families of the deceased.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 14 July 2018
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
-
Family of Duduzane Zuma crash victims: Our feelings being disregarded
-
DA sub-committee engaged in ‘healthy’ debate over proposed amendment
-
PowerBall results: Friday 13 July 2018
-
City of Tshwane making progress on repairs of Wapadrand substation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.