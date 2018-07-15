[UPDATE] Death toll in Limpopo car crash rises to six

It is understood that the car they were travelling in had 17 people on board, including children.

JOHANNESBURG - The death toll in the Limpopo car accident on the R81 in Ga-Makgoba has increased to six.

Three of the deceased include children between the ages of one and five.

It is understood that the car they were travelling in had 17 people on board, including children.

Five other passengers have been left with critical injuries, while four others, including the driver, escaped with minor to moderate injuries.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe says a case of culpable homicide has been opened.

“It’s alleged that a Toyota Venture panel van was transporting passengers along the R81 road between Polokwane and Mooketsi when it approached a curve at Ga-Makgoba village and lost control and overturned several times.”

At the same time, Limpopo police are investigating the accident.

A spokesperson for the Department of Transport, Matome Moremi-Taueatsoala, says, “When there’s an overload the likelihood is that when there is a problem you likely to end the lives of many people. We send condolences to the families of the deceased.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)