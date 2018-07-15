KZN suspects handed life terms for murder, robbery
The suspects are said to have been terrorising the community of Mandlankala by committing murder, rape as well as robbing local tuck shops.
CAPE TOWN - Four people have been handed heavy prison sentences in Pietermaritzburg.
One of the suspects was arrested in hospital after his own gang had shot him.
Lieutenant-colonel Thulani Zwane: "The other three suspects were then arrested. All four suspects faced charges of murder, robbery, as well as kidnapping and the possession of unlicensed firearms. The Pietermaritzburg High Court managed to convict all four of them and they received life imprisonment."
Sabelo Zulu (36) was handed three life terms for killing two victims and raping a female victim. He was further handed 60 years in prison for three counts of robbery and and an additional five years for kidnapping.
Bongani Nkwanyana (41) received life imprisonment for murder and a further 35 years for two counts of robbery.
Musa Cele (30) was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and 15 years for robbery. He also received 15 years for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and a further five years for kidnapping.
Nkululeko Zwane (22) was given 25 years in prison for two counts of murder. He was handed an additional 20 years for two counts of robbery.
