King Zwelithini’s reed dance venue could cost R1bn to complete

According to a report, the Arts and Culture Department says to prevent the escalation of costs, the project will have to be demolished.

JOHANNESBURG - Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini’s unfinished reed dance venue is reportedly predicted to cost up to R1 billion if it’s completed.

The Sunday Times is reporting that the Arts and Culture Department says to prevent the escalation of costs, the project will have to be demolished.

The cultural village at the eNyokeni Royal Palace in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal, faces the alleged choice of destruction after a forensic investigation commissioned by Minister Nathi Mthethwa found that the cost would be eight times more than the original budget.

The Sunday Times is reporting that the Arts and Culture Department is now seeking advice from Treasury on whether to continue with the project or demolish the work done and restore the site to its original form.

The paper says the forensic report indicated that the department had already spent at least R129 million by 2016 when Mthethwa halted construction after allegations of wrongdoing.

The probe also revealed that construction and consultant prices had been inflated up to 200% more than standard industry rates.

About R20 million had reportedly been already paid to consultants by the time Mthethwa intervened.

The Arts and Culture Department has budgeted over R55 million for the completion of the project.

The paper is reporting that the department cannot estimate the total amount required until what it calls a sound financial plan has been devised.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)