Hawks identify mastermind believed to be behind cash heists

According to a report, the Hawks have launched a hunt for Wellington Cenenda believed to be the man behind the spate of heists in Gauteng and other provinces.

FILE: The scene of a cash-in-transit heist in Boksburg. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN.
FILE: The scene of a cash-in-transit heist in Boksburg. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have identified the mastermind believed to be behind the recent spate of cash-in-transit heists.

The Sunday Times is reporting that the Hawks have launched a hunt for Wellington Cenenda believed to be the man behind the spate of heists in Gauteng and other provinces.

The paper is reporting that in the past 10 days officers have arrested six of Cenenda’s men linked to at least 23 cash heists, in Gauteng, the North West, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

Cenenda has reportedly escaped raids by police at his hideouts in Tembisa and Tzaneen, Limpopo.

It’s understood Cenenda is allegedly behind the bombing of a cash van in Boksburg in June, and at others which have apparently bagged R46 million for the gang.

Police say 10 days ago, they arrested 23 suspects, including a Tshwane metro policewoman, and a 67-year-old grandmother.

The SA Banking Risk Information Centre says since January there have been 178 heists with 17 people killed and 93 injured.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

