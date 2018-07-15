Footwear workers' strike set to enter second week

Workers are demanding a 9.25% wage increase, while employers are only offering a 6.25%.

CAPE TOWN - Footwear workers protected by the National Union of Leather and Allied Workers are set to enter their second week of striking on Monday.

Workers are demanding a 9.25% wage increase, while employers are only offering a 6.25%.

Although the strike has largely remained peaceful, there have been reported incidences of police brutality.

Union secretary-general Ashley Benjamin: "The strike emanated from failed wage negotiations and after unsuccessful mediation, workers embarked on protected strike action."