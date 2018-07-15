DA sub-committee engaged in ‘healthy’ debate over proposed amendment

The proposed amendment is one of several issues discussed at a weekend-long gathering of the party’s federal council.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says recommendations by the sub-committee tasked with addressing concerns around a proposed amendment to party regulation will be communicated once they have been proposed to the party.

The committee was established on Saturday by the federal committee following a letter from senior leaders which raised the alarm over the proposed amendment to the role of provincial leaders in the selection of candidates to Parliament and Provincial Legislatures.

Committee members Mike Waters, John Moodey, Natasha Mazzone, Nqaba Bhanga, Glynnis Breytenbach and James Selfe were set to meet on Saturday night to deliberate on the concerns in an open letter to the party.

In it [letter], senior party leaders warn if the proposed changes are implemented, provincial leaders will have boundless power in the selection process, creating room for factionalism.

DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi says the debate within the party is healthy.

“Democrats in the party are working towards finding a voice to make sure that our processes are strong and that those are in the interest of making sure that ultimately we have a united organisation.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)