DA slams slow pace of Life Esidimeni inquests

DA Gauteng Health’s shadow Minister Jack Bloom says there is a range of charges which should be laid.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng says it is concerned that 18 months after the deaths of 144 Life Esidimeni patients, 25 of the inquests are yet to be finalised.

DA Gauteng Health’s shadow Minister Jack Bloom says MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane’s written response to the legislature states that dockets and enquiries are still at the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for perusal and decision.

Bloom says the slow pace of the investigation is uncalled for and called for speedy resolution into the matter.

He says only five detectives are working on the case, adding that proves the investigators are under-resourced.

Bloom says there is a range of charges which should be laid and those charges will only be informed once investigations have concluded.

“They are culpable homicide, fraud, theft, illegal licenses were given to NGOs and contraventions of the Mental Health Act. They’re only going to lay charges when they’ve finished the investigation, but the problem is the investigation is taking so long.”