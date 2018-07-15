DA focuses on SA economy at federal council
Spokesperson Solly Malatsi says the party has mainly focused on what economic solutions it’ll offer South Africans.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has concluded its federal council meeting which focused on several key issues, including the party’s stance on economic growth and job creation ahead of next year’s general elections.
In a statement released on Sunday afternoon, the party describes the weekend-long engagement as productive. This is despite recent challenges in its leadership.
The DA federal council met for the first time since congress, with several key agenda items as it prepares its campaign for the highest office in next year’s elections.
"All the structures of the party will have the opportunity to now contribute to the party's overall economic document that will then result in the party's economic offer going to the elections."
The DA has listed fighting corruption and providing fair access to long-term jobs as some ways to get the country’s economy back on track.
