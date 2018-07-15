Popular Topics


CT early childhood development centres receive safety training

Officials will explore risks and hazards that ECD centers face on a daily basis natural and man-made disasters like floods and fires.

FILE: A burnt creche near Sedgefield. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Staff members from 100 Early Childhood Development (ECD) centers across the Cape are this month receiving training to ensure the safety of children left in their care.

A series of workshops are being held at the Disaster Risk Management Centre in Goodwood.

Officials will explore risks and hazards that ECD centers face on a daily basis natural and man-made disasters like floods and fires.

Child carers will also learn about creating an evacuation plan, hazard mapping and extinguishing methods.

The City of Cape Town's JP Smith says that this sector is fraught with challenges.

"It is only once you start unpcking the potential risks that you realise how much could possibly go wrong, which is why it is important to be prepared. The safety of children will always be a priority, given their vulnerability in instances of preventable disasters."

