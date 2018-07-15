City Power working to restore power to Hursthill sub-station
The utility's Sol Masolo has urged residents to use power sparingly as the network is constrained.
JOHANNESBURG - Joburg City Power has pleaded for patience as technicians work to restore power after an unplanned interruption at the Hursthill sub-station earlier on Sunday.
Affected areas include Melville, Newlands, Westdene and Sophia Town.
The utility's Sol Masolo says that power has been restored in areas such Auckland Park, Crosby and Richmond.
"We have been able to restore power to about 41% of the uburbs that havebeen affected this morning. We will continue updating our customers as and when new information becomes available."
Masolo has urged residents to use power sparingly as the network is constrained.
Updates on the restoration process are available on City Power's Twitter account.
City Power technicians are busy with the restoration of Hursthill substation. Areas that are still off are: Mellville, Newlands, Westdene, Sophiatown and sorrounds.^ SM pic.twitter.com/KWfn1staAZ— @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) July 15, 2018
Popular in Local
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 14 July 2018
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
-
Hawks identify mastermind believed to be behind cash heists
-
Ramaphosa denies kneeling before King Zwelithini
-
#Wimbledon men’s final: South Africans rally behind Kevin Anderson
-
PowerBall results: Friday 13 July 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.