City Power working to restore power to Hursthill sub-station

The utility's Sol Masolo has urged residents to use power sparingly as the network is constrained.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg City Power has pleaded for patience as technicians work to restore power after an unplanned interruption at the Hursthill sub-station earlier on Sunday.

Affected areas include Melville, Newlands, Westdene and Sophia Town.

The utility's Sol Masolo says that power has been restored in areas such Auckland Park, Crosby and Richmond.

"We have been able to restore power to about 41% of the uburbs that havebeen affected this morning. We will continue updating our customers as and when new information becomes available."

Masolo has urged residents to use power sparingly as the network is constrained.

Updates on the restoration process are available on City Power's Twitter account.