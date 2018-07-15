City of Tshwane making progress on repairs of Wapadrand substation

The substation had burnt down earlier this week due to an electrical fault.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane says significant work has been done in getting the Wapadrand substation up and running again.

The substation had burnt down earlier this week due to an electrical fault.

The city says it hopes the station will be repaired with the aim of restoring power to all the affected areas by on Sunday.

With testing and protection on one of the two panels successfully completed, Tshwane MMC for Utility Services Darryl Moss says there have been no delays on the project.

“The work on the substation has been moving on amazingly well. The guys have created an absolute miracle there and are being supported by the community.”

Wapadrand substation: We understand how frustrating it is to be without power. This is why our techs have been working around the clock pic.twitter.com/1CLGvNT6YB — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) July 12, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)