City of CT to build 340 houses in Belhar

It is understood the project will form part of the Mandela Day celebrations and give back to the community.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town Department of Transport and urban development will build 340 houses in Belhar.

The project is expected to take 24 months to complete.

It is understood the project will form part of the Mandela Day celebrations and give back to the community.

The department's Brett Herron says, “On Friday, 13 July, I visited the site with several local councillors and assisted in the build as part of our 67 minutes Mandela Day initiative to commemorate Tata Madiba’s centenary celebrations.”