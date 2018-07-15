Amcu: 5 miners die in Limpopo copper mine fire
According to reports received from Amcu's Limpopo east leadership, a fire broke out at the Palabora Mining Company, a copper mine in eastern Limpopo, at around 1:25am this morning.
JOHANNESBURG - The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) says that five workers have died at the Palabora Mining Company.
One mineworker remains trapped after a fire broke out underground in the early hours of Sunday morning, and one worker is recovering in hospital.
Amcu has sent its condolences to the loved ones of those who passed away.
