Zille planning more talks with Hermanus community members

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
Go

Zille planning more talks with Hermanus community members

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille was pelted with stones while trying to address angry protesters on Friday night.

FILE: Western Cape Premier Helen Zille. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
FILE: Western Cape Premier Helen Zille. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Police say they will continue monitoring the situation in Zwelihle, in Hermanus following on-going violent protests.

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille was pelted with stones while trying to address angry protesters on Friday night.

Residents damaged some of the municipal property during their protest.

Nineteen people who were arrested for public violence appeared in court on Friday.

Zille says they are working on having more talks with the community.

“We know that communication has been very difficult and, in many cases, non-existent in the past couple of very difficult days.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA