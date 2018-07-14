Zille planning more talks with Hermanus community members
Western Cape Premier Helen Zille was pelted with stones while trying to address angry protesters on Friday night.
CAPE TOWN - Police say they will continue monitoring the situation in Zwelihle, in Hermanus following on-going violent protests.
Residents damaged some of the municipal property during their protest.
Nineteen people who were arrested for public violence appeared in court on Friday.
Zille says they are working on having more talks with the community.
“We know that communication has been very difficult and, in many cases, non-existent in the past couple of very difficult days.”
WC premier Helen Zille is meeting with community leaders from #Zwelihle right now, in #Hermanus following violent protests in the area. @MoniqueMortlock— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 13, 2018
Video from: Marthunis Barnard pic.twitter.com/9SYDA1ibBX
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
