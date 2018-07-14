Wellington man accused of murdering women could face more charges

Johan Williams appeared in court on Friday in connection with the deaths of Kuils River Mom Chantelle Matthyssen and Malmesbury Resident Maria Isaacs.

CAPE TOWN - There’s a possibility of more charges being brought against a Wellington man accused of killing two women he had allegedly lured to the Boland town under the pretence that he had organised jobs for them.

The families of both women last saw them when they respectively left their homes in June to go and meet the accused in Wellington, allegedly for work.

But the women weren’t seen again, and their bodies were found days apart last week.

Lennit Max, who’s a special advisor to the Police Minister, Bheki Cele, also attended court proceedings.

“The safety of women and children is a priority for the government. As an advisor to the minister, it’s important for me to come and observe, obviously, the interaction of the community as well as their reaction. I’m confident that what I’ve seen is that there’s a lot of concern.”

