UWC claims first place in mixed category at World Choir Games

The University of the Western Cape Creative Arts Choir is in high spirits after doing extremely well in the World Choir Games in Tshwane.

The group of 60 claimed first place in the mixed choirs' category last week.

Music Director Sibusiso Njeza says, “A great opportunity for our students because the choir is part of a programme under co-curricular development and student experience.”