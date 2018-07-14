Shoprite organises community clean-up across Africa

Over the next five days, 6,000 volunteers will pick up litter in over 500 locations across 11 different countries.

CAPE TOWN - Retail giant Shoprite says it has organised one of the biggest community clean-ups in Africa.

Over the next five days, 6,000 volunteers will pick up litter in over 500 locations.

The event, dubbed 'Africa's Biggest Cleanup', is set to take place across 11 different countries.

Large-scale clean-ups are said to have positive effects on all aspects of life, including community safety.

Event organiser Blake Dyason says there's a direct link between crime and litter.

"If we start as a community to keep our communities clean and we pick up litter, we will directly influence the crime in our communities."