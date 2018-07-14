Second Jan Smuts Stadium intruder arrested

Limpopo girl who drowned in pit toilet laid to rest
The suspect was found in possession of toy guns, hammers, pliers and copper pipes on Friday night.
CAPE TOWN - The Buffalo City Metro Municipality has welcomed the arrest of a second intruder at the Jan Smuts Stadium in East London.
This comes after a devastating fire broke out in an unused office at the stadium on Monday.
The blaze caused damages that could cost at least R800,000 to repair.
The vandals also targeted the facility last week which has since seen an increase in security patrols.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
