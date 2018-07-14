Police on high alert in Olievenhoutbosch following violent protests
A group of demonstrators burnt tyres on the N14 highway on Friday, leaving traffic at a standstill for hours during a protest over lack of service in the area.
JOHANNESBURG - The police remain on high alert in the Olievenhoutbosch, south of Tshwane, following violent protests.
Six people have been arrested for public violence.
A group of demonstrators burnt tyres on the N14 highway on Friday, leaving traffic at a standstill for hours during a protest over lack of service in the area.
Several vehicles have been damaged.
Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela says, “We are monitoring the situation, however, on Saturday morning, it was calm. We’ll remain in the area until order is restored.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.