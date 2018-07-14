Police on high alert in Olievenhoutbosch following violent protests

A group of demonstrators burnt tyres on the N14 highway on Friday, leaving traffic at a standstill for hours during a protest over lack of service in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - The police remain on high alert in the Olievenhoutbosch, south of Tshwane, following violent protests.

Six people have been arrested for public violence.

Several vehicles have been damaged.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela says, “We are monitoring the situation, however, on Saturday morning, it was calm. We’ll remain in the area until order is restored.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)