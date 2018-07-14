Police disperse crowd of protesters in Midrand
The protesters barricaded roads with burning tyres and bottles in Waterfall View Extension 17 and 18.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have managed to disperse a crowd of protesters on Allandale Road near the Castenhof hospital in Midrand.
The protesters barricaded roads with burning tyres and bottles in Waterfall View Extension 17 and 18.
The motive of the protests is unclear.
JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar says the scene has been cleared.
“There was a protest outside the clinic on Allandale Road. Officers managed to control the situation and moved the protesters. The traffic flow has now returned to normal.”
This eyewitness explains what he can see.
“The protesters are closing both lanes, they are burning tyres on both sides. In between the road, they placed bottles to prevent drivers from using the road. They’ve approaching drivers who want to pass through just ask them to turn back. They’re not doing anything that might damage property.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.