Police disperse crowd of protesters in Midrand

JOHANNESBURG - Police have managed to disperse a crowd of protesters on Allandale Road near the Castenhof hospital in Midrand.

The protesters barricaded roads with burning tyres and bottles in Waterfall View Extension 17 and 18.

The motive of the protests is unclear.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar says the scene has been cleared.

“There was a protest outside the clinic on Allandale Road. Officers managed to control the situation and moved the protesters. The traffic flow has now returned to normal.”

This eyewitness explains what he can see.

“The protesters are closing both lanes, they are burning tyres on both sides. In between the road, they placed bottles to prevent drivers from using the road. They’ve approaching drivers who want to pass through just ask them to turn back. They’re not doing anything that might damage property.”

