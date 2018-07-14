Nyanga Police Station has highest number of sexual offence cases

Recent police crime statistics show that three police stations in the Western Cape have some of the highest reported sexual violence and rape cases.

CAPE TOWN - Activist in Cape Town are calling for a national plan to address gender-based violence.

Campaigners took part in the 100 Men March against women and child abuse on Thursday.

Recent police crime statistics show that three police stations in the Western Cape have some of the highest reported sexual violence and rape cases.

Nyanga Police Station has the highest number of sexual offence cases in the country, with over 300 reported cases.

Marike Keller, Policy Development and Advocacy Specialist at Sonke Gender Justice, says the plan should outline what the government and civil society should do to address abuse against women and children.

“We’ve reached epidemic proportions in South Africa especially around violence against women and children. We need a coordinated response, so we need enough funding and enough budget to be allocated to the departments that do work around gender-based violence.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)