Numerous arrests made in Kimberley after violent protests
There has been looting and damage to property in the CBD and surrounding areas, with law enforcement officers still on high alert.
CAPE TOWN - Police have made numerous arrests during widespread violent protests in Kimberley.
There has been looting and damage to property in the CBD and surrounding areas, with law enforcement officers still on high alert.
Residents are demanding the removal of the municipal manager and chief financial officer due to alleged corruption and the increase in electricity tariffs.
police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mashay Gamaldien says officers will continue monitoring the situation.
“Various arrests have been executed, members of the public are being charged for public violence and business robberies due to the looting of businesses in the area.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.