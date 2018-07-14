Numerous arrests made in Kimberley after violent protests

There has been looting and damage to property in the CBD and surrounding areas, with law enforcement officers still on high alert.

CAPE TOWN - Police have made numerous arrests during widespread violent protests in Kimberley.

Residents are demanding the removal of the municipal manager and chief financial officer due to alleged corruption and the increase in electricity tariffs.

police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mashay Gamaldien says officers will continue monitoring the situation.

“Various arrests have been executed, members of the public are being charged for public violence and business robberies due to the looting of businesses in the area.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)