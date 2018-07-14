No end in sight to Sactwu strike

Sactwu Secretary General Andre Kriel says 99% of its factories have been shut down.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Clothing and Textile Workers Union (Sactwu) says it will continue with its strike on Saturday over salary increases.

More than 10,000 workers have been taking part in a nationwide strike since the start of the week demanding a 9.5% increase, while the employer is offering 6.25%.

“For all intense and purposes, the industry has been completely shut down. There’s not a single factory that’s fully operational in the country that we know of.”

Kriel says that employers haven’t indicated any new offer.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)