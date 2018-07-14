Popular Topics
Mossel Bay council to meet over rise in grave site tariffs

Opposition parties in the municipality are against the increase in plot prices from R873 to over R5,000 over the span of a financial year.

Picture: Pixabay.com
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Mossel Bay council will have a special meeting to discuss motions opposing tariff increases on grave sites.

Opposition parties in the municipality are against the increase in plot prices from R873 to over R5,000 over the span of a financial year.

The inflated price doesn't include the cost of digging a grave.

Municipal spokesperson Colin Puren says the municipality is aware of the reports that have appeared in the media regarding the tariffs for grave sites.

"Council will convene a special council meeting to discuss and consider these tariffs."

The Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa's Dawid Kamfer says his party intends bringing a motion before council to put a stop to the tariff hikes.

"We are not happy because the DA is in control and they want to shift what they decided. And they must come back to the community and tell them they were wrong. In the future, there is a possibility we won't be able to bury our loved ones."

