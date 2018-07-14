MJC approaches police about kidnapping trend
The abduction of Liyaqat Parker has brought the total number of kidnappings within the Muslim community to four over the last two years.
JOHANNESBURG - The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) says it has approached the police about the spate of kidnappings in the Muslim community.
Sixty-five-year-old Liyaqat Parker was allegedly abducted outside his business in the Greens earlier this week.
Five men allegedly overpowered the security guard on the premises, grabbed Parker and bundled him into an SUV.
Parker's abduction has brought the total number of kidnappings to four over the last two years.
The council's Mishka Daries says the family is still extremely shocked and sad that this has happened to their father and their uncle.
“It is a huge concern for the MJC. We have made contact with the SAPS and we have told them we are extremely concerned as it has been a trend that Muslim business people are being kidnapped.”
