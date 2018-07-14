MeerKAT: 75% of dish components being manufactured locally

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
Go

#MeerKAT: 75% of dish components being manufactured locally

Around R3.2 billion has already been spent on the MeerKAT project thus far.

FILE: The Square Kilometre Array is a large multi-radio telescope is a project hosted by Australia and South Africa. Today 64 operational radio telescopes will be launched at the SKA site outside Carnarvon. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN.
FILE: The Square Kilometre Array is a large multi-radio telescope is a project hosted by Australia and South Africa. Today 64 operational radio telescopes will be launched at the SKA site outside Carnarvon. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN.
54 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Hundred and thirty-three radio satellites still need to be constructed to complete phase 1 of the Square Kilometre Array (SKA) project in the Northern Cape.

Deputy President David Mabuza joined by Science and Technology Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane and other local and international delegates launched the MeerKAT precursor to the SKA project outside Carnarvon on Friday.

International astronomers have already booked time for the next five years to utilise the facility to study the galaxy.

Around R3.2 billion has already been spent on the MeerKAT project thus far.

Each of the 64 satellites constructed, so far, have just one radio receiver, but by the time the project is completed, they’ll have three each.

This will vastly expand its sensitivity range.

Officials say 75% of the dish components are being manufactured locally.

Takalani Nemaungani, the chief director for astronomy in the Department of Science and Technology, says the total construction cost was spent over the past 15 years and extends to more than just the manufacturing of the satellite dishes.

“We had to build power lines, we have had to build a road, we’ve tarred the road which used to be gravel, then we have also had to roll fibre lines all the way down to Cape Town from here. We have had to build this huge dish assembly facility and many other buildings here on site.”

Phase 1 of the Square Kilometre Array will consist of 197 radio satellite dishes.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA