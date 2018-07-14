Man arrested for allegedly raping mentally challenged elderly woman

The man had been on parole for raping a 78-year-old woman in Apel, outside Lebowakgomo.

JOHANNESBURG - A 33-year-old Limpopo man has been arrested for allegedly raping a mentally challenged elderly woman in Mecklenburg, outside Burgersfort.

The man had been on parole for raping a 78-year-old woman in Apel, outside Lebowakgomo.

It's understood community members allegedly caught the man forcing himself on the woman, while she was sleeping in her house.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe says the man was arrested on Friday.

“The arrested suspect will appear before the Mecklenburg Magistrates Court on 16 July on a charge of rape. Our investigations are still continuing.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)