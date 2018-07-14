Limpopo girl who drowned in pit toilet laid to rest
Omari Monono died after falling into the pit last week.
JOHANNESBURG - A three-year-old who drowned in a pit toilet in Limpopo has been laid to rest.
Omari Monono died after falling into the pit last week.
The Democratic Alliance has now called on Premier Stan Mathabatha to work on eradicating pit latrines and install proper sanitation for all residents.
The party’s Desiree van der Walt says it is sad to see mothers burying their children, while circumstances could have been prevented by government.
“We know that over 900 schools in our province still use pit toilets only. We also know that 73% of the people in Limpopo have to rely on this poor quality of pit toilets and we must stop this.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
