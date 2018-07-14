Limpopo child who drowned in pit toilet laid to rest
Omari Monono died after falling into the pit last week.
JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - A three-year-old who drowned in a pit toilet in Limpopo has been laid to rest.
Omari Monono died after falling into the pit last week.
The Democratic Alliance has now called on Premier Stan Mathabatha to work on eradicating pit latrines and install proper sanitation for all residents.
The party’s Desiree van der Walt says it is sad to see mothers burying their children, while circumstances could have been prevented by government.
“We know that over 900 schools in our province still use pit toilets only. We also know that 73% of the people in Limpopo have to rely on this poor quality of pit toilets and we must stop this.”
Van der Walt told Eyewitness News the child's mother is traumatised and is taking her first born's death extremely hard.
The tragedy re-evoked outrage across the country as it once again highlighted the plight of many young South Africans who still live in danger due to poor sanitation facilities.
In March this year -5-year-old Viwe Jali drowned in a pit toilet at the Luna Primary School in Mbizana in the Eastern Cape.
Back in 2014 5-year-old Michael Komape fell into a pit toilet and drowned at Mahlodumela Primary School in Limpopo.
Posted by Desiree van der Walt on Friday, 13 July 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
