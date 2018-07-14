Phumzile Dube was killed instantly when Zuma’s Porsche hit the taxi she was travelling in four years ago.

JOHANNESBURG - Relatives of a woman who was killed in a car crash involving Duduzane Zuma have reacted to the Black First Land First’s (BLF) support of ex-president Jacob Zuma's son, saying they can’t believe how their feelings are being disregarded.

Phumzile Dube was killed instantly when Zuma’s Porsche hit the taxi she was travelling in, in Sandton, four years ago.

Another commuter, Nanki Mashaba, died in hospital a few weeks later.

Zuma appeared briefly in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Thursday, where the culpable homicide case against him was postponed to August.

A relative of Dube, who’s asked not to be named, says he was shocked to see the BLF outside the Randburg Magistrates Court chanting “hands off Duduzane Zuma”.

He wonders how members of the movement would have felt and reacted if one of their loved ones had died.

The man says Zuma was reckless and negligent and must pay for the deaths of Dube and Mashaba.

“I don’t understand what they wanted to see happen because the whole country knows this person committed a crime. They’re only thinking for themselves.”

He says he is glad he was not in court on Thursday because the BLF’s demonstration would have dulled the positive spirit he’s felt since AfriForum took on the case.

WATCH: ‘We want Duduzane Zuma prosecuted’

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)