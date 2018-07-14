Eskom recovers stolen cables worth R5m
It’s understood the material was found in Muldersdrift during a special operation by Eskom’s investigation team and police.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has condemned the theft of its infrastructure after a man was arrested for stealing cables worth R5 million.
Eskom says the stolen goods included aluminium and copper cables.
Spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe says, “We’re also hopeful that the court will send a clear and strong message that this cable theft is a threat and therefore needs to be nipped in the butt. We’ve seen some recent sentencing by various courts across the country, which are giving us hope that this particular case will also receive the necessary attention.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
